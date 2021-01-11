MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died after going off a highway ramp and striking a tree in Manchester, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the ramp from Interstate 293 southbound to Interstate 93 northbound just after 2 a.m. learned that a 2014 Ford Focus had exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to state police.

The driver, 26-year-old Daniel Dawson, of Bedford, suffered fatal injuries.

State police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash; however, all aspects remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at Riley.LaCroix@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8952.

