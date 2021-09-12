SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old driver died after going off a highway ramp and striking a tree in Shrewsbury late Saturday night, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 26B ramp from Route 290 west around 8:23 p.m. learned that the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord had lost control and drove infield of the ramp, where he struck a tree.

The driver, Andrew St. Denis, of Stow, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26B ramp from Route 290 west was closed for approximately three hours as the scene was cleared, according to state police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

