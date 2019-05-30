Driver dies after hitting utility pole, stone wall in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang was killed Thursday when they veered off the road in Marlborough, struck a utility pole, then a stone wall, and landed upside down in the lawn of a neighboring home, officials said.

Officers responding to several 911 calls regarding a serious crash on Bolton Street around 12:20 p.m. found the driver trapped inside their wrecked vehicle, according to the Marlborough Police Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Collision Reconstruction team was notified.

Bolton Street was impassable for most of the day and traffic was detoured through surrounding streets and communities.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting with an investigation.

