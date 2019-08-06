Driver dies after pickup truck crashes into tree

RAYMOND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a driver has died after his pickup truck crashed into a tree in the town of Raymond.

Police said the crash happened Monday night. They said the 50-year-old driver, the only person in the pickup, was unresponsive. He died at the scene, despite efforts to save him.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Reconstructing Team is investigating the cause of the crash.

The man’s name has been withheld pending notification of family.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)