FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died after their pickup truck went off Route 140 northbound in Freetown during a snowstorm Friday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 7:30 p.m. found a pickup truck had gone off the road and into a tree, according to state police.

The driver, identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. His name has not been released.

An investigation remains underway but police say excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

