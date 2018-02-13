Driver dies after pickup truck strikes traffic light post

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a pickup truck driver has died after crashing into a traffic light post on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua.

Police said 68-year-old Pamela Sigalos, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, crashed on the southbound off-ramp of Exit 1 shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the truck another post first.

Sigalos died at the scene.

The right turning lane at the end of the off-ramp was shut down for about four hours.

