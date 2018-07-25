LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 52-year-old man rushed to a local hospital after a serious two-car crash in Lowell Wednesday morning has died, police said.

A surveillance camera captured the moment when a car appears to slam into the back of another vehicle that then spun into a fence on Gorham Street just after 6 a.m.

The initial car then careened through a sign before spinning to a stop.

Koleb Dol, who lives nearby, recalled hearing a loud bang when the crash happened.

“I looked out the window and all I see was pieces and particles of cars flying around on the ground,” she recalled.

The Lowell man whose car got entangled in the fence was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The other driver involved in the crash was taken to the police station to be interviewed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sad update to that terrible crash in #Lowell this morning. @LowellPD say driver pulled from car has died. 52 year old man from Lowell. — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 25, 2018

Just an awful crash in #Lowell. Two cars involved. One driver rushed to the hospital. Live report in moments @7News pic.twitter.com/XfVc8WH6LD — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 25, 2018

