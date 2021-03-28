Driver dies after veering off I-95 in Rhode Island, slamming head-on into tree

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A motorist died after they veered off Interstate 95 in Rhode Island and slammed head-on into a tree on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the ramp from Smithfield Avenue to I-95 north in Pawtucket around 5 p.m. found a GMC Sedona crumpled up a against a tree, according to Rhode Island State Police.

John Betters III, 62, of Providence, was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

An investigation revealed that Betters’ vehicle left the roadway, veered left, entered a grassy median, and struck the tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

