TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A young man died after the vehicle he was driving went down an embankment in Tewksbury late Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of South Street near Regina S. Drive around 10:20 p.m. found a vehicle that had went off an embankment at Action Paint Ball, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Atkinson, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

