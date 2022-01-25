COLUMBIA, N.H. (WHDH) - One driver died and another was left with serious injuries following a head-on collision in Columbia, New Hampshire on Monday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 3 around 3:40 p.m. learned that Dennis Hyde, 68, of Colebrook, had been traveling northbound in a 2014 Toyota Tundra when the pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer that was being driven southbound by Danielle Remillard, 20, of Salisbury, according to state police.

Hyde was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Remillard was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with serious injuries before being flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment, state police added.

An investigation remains ongoing but state police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Brennan at (603) 271-1170 or tyler.j.brennan@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)