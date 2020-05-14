MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One driver died and another was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries following a head-on crash on a Massachusetts Turnpike ramp in Millbury on Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a serious crash on the ramp from Mass. Pike eastbound to the Route 20 Connector just before 9:30 a.m. learned that a 2003 Toyota Land Cruiser, driven by 66-year-old Richard Nichols, of Braintree, had crossed over the median and struck a 2019 Isuzu Box truck, operated by a 53-year-old man from North Providence, Rhode Island, head-on, state police said.

Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene and the North Providence man was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries.

The ramp system at exit 10A from the Mass. Pike was closed for crash reconstruction and reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

