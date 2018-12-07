Driver dies, crashed into trees, building, parked car

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a driver has died after crashing into trees, a building, and a parked car.

Police said the driver, identified as 35-year-old Justin Petkewich, the only person in the car, was trapped inside early Friday. Authorities used the jaws of life to get access to Petkewich, who was declared dead.

Police are investigating the crash.

