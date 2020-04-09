MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died following a two-car crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of South Beech and Gold streets around 7:15 a.m. found a Nissan Maxima and a Jeep involved in a collision.

The 34-year-old female driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene, Manchester police said. Her name has not been released.

A 61-year-old woman driving the Jeep was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

