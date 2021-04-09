HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died following a fiery car crash in Hingham Friday morning.

Officers responding to a single-car crash on Route 3 around 7:20 a.m. learned that the driver had been removed from the vehicle before it became engulfed in flames, according to state police.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

