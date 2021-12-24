HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Friday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 8:30 a.m. found a 2004 Ford F250 had left the roadway and crashed into the bridge abutment at the Fruit Street overpass on the right side, according to state police.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup truck, identified as a 24-year-old Framingham man, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was pronounced dead, state police said. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)