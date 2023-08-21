BELCHERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man died Sunday after a crash that also damaged multiple cars and homes in Belchertown, state police said.

State police in a statement said a trooper first tried to stop the 19-year-old driver of a Nissan Altima around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening on the southbound side of Route 202. Police said the driver instead sped away.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the car appeared to have later hit a mulch bed further down Route 202 and launched into the air before hitting a rock wall, a large tree and a light post.

Police said the Altima hit another car parked in the driveway of a nearby house and ultimately came to rest outside the house after hitting one of the structure’s outside walls. The crash, police said, ejected the driver from his car and threw the car’s engine block into the second floor of a second nearby home. A third car was also damaged.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He had not been publicly identified as of Monday morning.

There were no passengers in the car that fled the initial traffic stop and police said no one else was injured.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday morning.

