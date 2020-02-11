WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died after becoming trapped in their car that rolled over on Interstate 495 northbound in Wareham late Monday night.

Troopers responding to a single-car crash just after 10 p.m. found a vehicle overturned and the sole occupant trapped inside, according to state police.

The operator, whose name has not been released, was removed and transported to Tobey Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

