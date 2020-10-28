SUTTON, N.H. (AP) — A driver died after crashing into the median and a tree on Interstate 89 and a passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, the New Hampshire State Police said.

Police found that a pickup truck had driven off the road and crashed Tuesday along the interstate in Sutton.

The driver, Sarah Grier, 64, of Woodland, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a woman, was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Interstate 89 North was shut down for several hours following the crash. Police are investigating.

