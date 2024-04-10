DEVENS, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are investigating a fiery crash in Devens on Wednesday that left a man dead and a health center damaged, sources tell 7News.

Firefighters responding to a reported crash in the area 85 Patton Road just before 6 a.m. found a vehicle that had crashed into the hospital’s administrative offices and “burst into flames, ” officials said.

In addition to firefighters, Massachusetts State Police patrols, detectives, fire investigators and crime scene personnel responded to the scene.

The CEO of Taravista said the medical center was at full capacity, treating more than 100 patients at the time of the crash, but all patients and staff were uninjured. Officials said the building is structurally sound.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)