Driver dies in fiery toll booth crash on I-93 in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver died after their car hit a toll booth, overturned and caught on fire on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the toll booths on the southbound side of the highway just before 2 a.m. found a 2017 Subaru Forester had overturned onto its roof and caught on fire after striking a manned booth.

The sole occupant inside the vehicle was pronounced dead, according to state police. Their name has not been released.

The toll booth operator was uninjured but police say they were hospitalized as a precaution.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Erin Frost at 603-271-3636 or erin.frost@dos.nh.gov.

The cash lanes for the toll booths are closed.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

