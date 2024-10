FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has died after being thrown from a car during a rollover crash in Foxboro.

The accident happened Wednesday night on I-95 South.

State troopers said the driver was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators said they are working to find a cause.

