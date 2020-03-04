METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver died in a single-car crash on Interstate 93 in Methuen early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a crash on the northbound side of the highway at the exit 47 off-ramp just before 2 a.m. determined that the sole occupant was dead at the scene, according to state police.

Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Authorities temporarily closed the right travel lane, as well as exits 47 and 48, but they all reopened shortly before 6 a.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

