Driver dies in two-car crash in Vermont

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say a driver has died in a two-vehicle crash in the town of Londonderry.

Police said 58-year-old Darryl Davis, of Sunderland, Vermont, heading westbound on a snow-covered Route 11, lost control on a downhill left-hand curve and traveled into the eastbound lane on Tuesday. Her car collided with a pickup truck.

Police said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and a juvenile in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No one in the pickup was hurt.

Route 11 was closed for several hours. The crash is still under investigation.

