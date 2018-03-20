Driver dragged to safety from burning car in Pennsylvania

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — A driver was dragged to safety after a car caught fire following a rollover crash in Pennsylvania.

The crash happened on Monday in Westtown Township near West Chester. Witnesses said the car ended up in the parking lot after the driver struck the median on a nearby road.

The SUV rolled over in a church school’s parking lot, catching fire with the driver trapped underneath. School employees used fire extinguishes to put out the flames until polive arrived.

The good Samaritans helped police officers push the car upright and rescue the man. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

