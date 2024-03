ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is lucky to have escaped injury after a metal barrier gate pole crashed through their car in Ashland.

The Ashland Fire Department share photos of the incident on an MBTA access road, along with the caption, “Luckily no injuries.”

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)