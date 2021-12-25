SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was ejected from their vehicle after crashing into a sign on Route 1 in Saugus on Christmas morning.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the frontend of a sedan and what appeared to be a mangled road sign outside of the People’s United Bank.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

