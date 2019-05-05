Driver ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on I-93 in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man escaped serious injury after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash on I-93 in Milton early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle rollover crash near Exit 11A on I-93 southbound about 4:15 a.m. determined the 29-year-old driver of a 2015 Infiniti had been thrown from the heavily damaged car, according to state police.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

