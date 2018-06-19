BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Florida man suffered fatal injuries Tuesday when he was ejected from his truck during a roll-over on Interstate 495 in Bridgewater.

A 66-year-old Clearwater man was driving a 2001 Toyota Tundra near exit 7 around 6 a.m. when he lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve and roll over, eventually coming to rest in the median, state police said.

The man, whose name was not released was ejected during the crash. He was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s direction of travel and the cause of the truck going out of control remains under investigation, state police said.

The northbound left travel lane is temporarily closed.

