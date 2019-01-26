Driver ejected in fatal rollover on Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman suffered fatal injuries Saturday when they were ejected from their car during a roll-over on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

A 70-year-old West Bridgewater woman was driving a 2005 Ford 500 near exit 16 around 8:20 a.m. when she lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve and roll over, eventually coming to rest in the left-hand lane, according to state police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was ejected during the crash. She was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she later succumbed to their injuries.

The accident forced the temporary closure of both the left and middle lanes on the northbound side. All lanes have been reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.