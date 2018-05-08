Driver ejected in serious NH crash faces DWI charges

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hampton, New Hampshire, man is facing drunken driving charges after he was ejected from his car and seriously hurt in a crash over the weekend, officials said.

Police responding Sunday around 12:30 a.m. to High Street for a report of a crash found a white Hyundai Elantra that had slammed into a telephone pole and snapped it in half.

Joseph Walsh, 21, was thrown from the car and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. He is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, according to police.

Walsh is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct and recklessly damaging property.

Walsh was released on $5,000. He is slated to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on May 18.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)