BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver ejected from his car following a serious crash in Mattapan early Sunday morning died at the scene, police said.

Emergency personnel responding to Blue Hill Avenue at Fairway Street around 1:30 a.m. performed CPR on the driver but efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)