Driver ejected, killed in violent crash on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver was ejected from their vehicle and killed in a violent crash on Cape Cod late Thursday night, officials said.

An officer monitoring traffic in the area of Old Main Street and Salt Works Lane in South Yarmouth around 11:15 p.m. spotted a vehicle drive by at an “extreme rate of speed,” according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The vehicle then struck a tree seconds later, launching the driver through the windshield, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Images of the wreck showed the crumpled vehicle wrapped around the tree and debris scattered all over the street and sidewalk.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445.

The Barnstable Police Department and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)