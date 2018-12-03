Driver ejected, killed when car crashes through guardrail, rolls down embankment in Sterling

STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist who veered off the road, crashed through a guardrail and rolled down an embankment in Sterling on Monday morning died after being ejected from their vehicle, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Route 110 for a motor vehicle crash about 7:40 a.m. found a flipped car that had gone through a guardrail and down an embankment, according to the Sterling Fire Department.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the vehicle and killed, officials said.

It’s not clear how long the vehicle had been off the road because police said it “was not easily visible.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

