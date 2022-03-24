IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was ejected and left pinned under the box truck he was driving after crashing into a utility pole in Ipswich on Thursday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a truck in the area of 34 High Street found the driver pinned between the ground and the side of the mangled truck, according to the Ipswich Fire Department.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the cab of the truck when it clipped a utility pole and rolled over, knocking out power to the area.

The driver, who was said to be unconscious, was removed from underneath the truck and taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

There were no other reported injuries.

Utility crews are working to restore power to the area.

The crash remains under investigation.

Just talked to @IpswichFire Dep. Chief. He says the truck hit a utility pole and driver was thrown out of the cab. The driver was pinned between the ground and the side of the truck. He was taken to #Beverly hospital. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 24, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)