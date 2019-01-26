Driver ejected when car crashes into guardrail in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist who veered off the road came crashing into a guardrail in West Bridgewater on Saturday is seriously injured after being ejected from their vehicle, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a single vehicle crash just north of exit 16 on Route 24 at about 8:20 a.m. found a flipped car that had swerved into the guardrail, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver, whose name was not released, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and is in serious condition.

The accident forced the temporary closure of both the left and middle lanes on the northbound side.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.