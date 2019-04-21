BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old driver avoided serious injuries following a rollover crash in Berlin Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of 147 Linden St. just before 9:30 p.m. found a single car had rolled down an embankment, landing on its roof.

They noticed the vehicle had sustained extensive damage and it was smoking heavily.

The male driver was able to remove himself from the car and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation and police say charges are pending.

