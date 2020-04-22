BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver who struck a transformer pole in Dorchester late Tuesday night escaped from their vehicle before it burst into flames.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a transformer pole in the area of New England and Southern avenues around 10 p.m. found the pole with live high-powered lines laying across the car and a fence, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The driver miraculously escaped before the car became engulfed in flames, fire officials said.
Firefighters got the flames under control after Eversource shut down the power lines.
Crews could be seen fixing the transformer pole into Wednesday morning.
The crash remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)