Driver escapes car before it is hit by a Commuter Rail train in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a car nearly escaped her vehicle before it collided with a Commuter Rail train in Abington, officials said.

The driver’s car could be seen on the Commuter Rail tracks with some front end damage.

Fire crews nearby rushed towards the woman to get her attention, officials said.

Officials said she escaped just in time before the train came.

No one was hurt.

