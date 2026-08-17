NORTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car ended up in a Northboro pool Monday afternoon.

Nick Mascetta is the owner of the car, a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, and he said he was delivering packages to his neighbor.

As he was coming down the driveway, Mascetta said his brakes failed, and instead of crashing into the house, he turned and crashed into the pool instead.

Mascetta was not injured in the incident.

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