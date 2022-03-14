WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury after a car went into a trench in Waltham on Monday morning.

The driver had tried to drive by the trench, which was covered by a plate, but the car instead went partially into the hole, fire officials said.

The driver was able to climb out of the car and did not sustain any injuries, officials added.

No additional information was immediately released.

Waltham Fire Rescue 1 on scene with a vehicle into a trench. Thank goodness there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Erc2rNAjIl — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) March 14, 2022

