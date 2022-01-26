NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury after their car rolled over on an Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp in Needham early Wednesday morning.
Troopers responding to a single-car rollover on the exit 35C off-ramp found a car resting on its side.
The driver was not injured, state police said.
The ramp was closed for a short time so that the car could be flipped and towed away.
No additional information has been released.
