Driver escapes injury after car slams into tree in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in Mansfield escaped serious injury Thursday when the car he was driving slammed into a tree.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident on Ware Street around 3:45 p.m. found a silver Honda sedan wedged up against a roadside tree.

The driver was able to free themselves and they were not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

