WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury after a car tumbled into a trench in Waltham on Monday morning.

The driver had tried to drive by the trench, which was covered by a plate, but the car instead went partially into the hole, fire officials said.

The driver was able to climb out of the car and did not sustain any injuries, officials added.

“I came out and the car was in the ditch,” neighborhood resident Daniel Trombley said. “I saw the gentleman standing there who owned the car. He was OK. He looked like he was in shock.”

No additional information was immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Waltham Fire Rescue 1 on scene with a vehicle into a trench. Thank goodness there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/Erc2rNAjIl — Waltham Fire Dept. (@WalthamFireDept) March 14, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)