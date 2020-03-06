UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a car that crashed into a metal gate and a vent pipe in Upton on Thursday evening escaped injury.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Hopkinton Road found a mangled vehicle with large metal pipes sticking out of its front-end.

There were no injuries reported.

Tennessee Gas responded to inspect their equipment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Vehicle crashed into metal gate and vent pipe earlier this evening on Hopkinton Rd near gas pipeline. No injuries were reported. Tennessee Gas also responded to inspect their equipment. Crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3AosyvyNIZ — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) March 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)