Driver escapes injury after ice crashes through windshield on I-93 in NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury on Thursday after a piece of ice flew off another vehicle and through their windshield on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, state police said.
The driver was heading southbound when a chunk of ice hit their windshield and the drivers of both the damaged car and the car the ice flew off of pulled into a nearby rest stop to exchange information, according to state police.
In a post on Twitter, state police say the incident should serve as a reminder to “clear the snow before you go.”
