Driver escapes injury after ice crashes through windshield on I-93 in NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury on Thursday after a piece of ice flew off another vehicle and through their windshield on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire, state police said.

The driver was heading southbound when a chunk of ice hit their windshield and the drivers of both the damaged car and the car the ice flew off of pulled into a nearby rest stop to exchange information, according to state police.

In a post on Twitter, state police say the incident should serve as a reminder to “clear the snow before you go.”

A vehicle traveling on I-93 Southbound was hit with a chunk of ice from another vehicle; both were able to safely pull into the Hooksett Rest Area and exchange information. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured but let this serve as another reminder to #clearthesnowbeforeyougo! — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) January 3, 2020

#Trooper Frost of #TroopD covered an accident yesterday afternoon that occurred because one driver didn’t take the time to clear the ice & snow from their vehicle. 🚫❄️🚗 #JessicasLaw #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/uQhTa0sayr — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) January 3, 2020

