HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver escaped injury after their work truck crashed through a guard rail due to icy road conditions early Tuesday morning.

The large truck went through the guardrail and then into someone’s yard, according to the Hubbardston Fire Department.

The residents of the home were in their driveway at the time of the crash and were not injured, fire officials said.

The driver of the truck was also not injured.

The truck has since been removed.

Luckily there were no injuries to either the operator or to the residents of the home who were in their driveway at the time of the crash — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) December 28, 2021

