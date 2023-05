AMHERST, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge unscathed from a chaotic crash in Amherst, New Hampshire on Saturday that left a pickup truck sticking upright out of a ditch.

Amherst Fire Rescue responded to the crash on Old Manchester Road around 6 a.m.

The driver managed to escape the crashed vehicle and refused treatment at the scene.

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=814140206930538&set=a.610405633970664

