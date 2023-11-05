NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was lucky to escape injury when their vehicle was involved in a wild rollover crash in North Andover on Sunday.

The crash at the intersection of Water and High streets around 2 p.m. sent a car off the road and down a set of stairs, where it came to rest on its roof.

Police say there were no injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

