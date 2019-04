WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The driver of a box truck escaped serious injury during a rollover crash in West Bridgewater Monday.

Officers responded to reports of a two car motor vehicle accident on Manley Street.

When they arrived, they found a white box truck overturned on the side of the road.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

