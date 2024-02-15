KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver narrowly avoided serious injury when a large chunk of ice landed on his car on Thursday.

State police say they responded to a damaged 2021 Toyota Rav4 around 2:30 p.m. and determined there were no injuries, a spokesman said. The incident left the vehicle’s windshield smashed.

The driver, a Hyundai employee, was on the way to the dealership to get a key when the ice fell on the car. The man said he managed to keep going and pull over without incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

